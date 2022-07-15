Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Boosted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,304 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.11% of Nucor worth $43,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,738. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average of $127.21. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 7.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

