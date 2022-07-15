NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.20

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NSK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NSK Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.89.

About NSK

NSK ( OTCMKTS:NPSKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter.

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Featured Stories

