NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 380.8% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NS Solutions Price Performance

NS Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21.

About NS Solutions

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

