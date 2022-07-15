Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Trading Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 311,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25.

Get Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) alerts:

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile (CVE:NVO)

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.