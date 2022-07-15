Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Trading Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 311,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25.
Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile (CVE:NVO)
