Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

NVS opened at $82.60 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

