NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NLOK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after buying an additional 1,344,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,179,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,333,000 after buying an additional 170,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,497,000 after buying an additional 1,248,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,050,000 after buying an additional 953,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after buying an additional 1,488,926 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

