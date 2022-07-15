Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Update

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the June 15th total of 303,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David W. Karp bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $82,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,416.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $82,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,416.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Mccambridge acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,726.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $196,414. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 69.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,117. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. The company has a market cap of $235.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.68. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

