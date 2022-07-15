North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.23. 7,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,471. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.91.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

