North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 157,906 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 302,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,906 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 147,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 76,369 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $282,000. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% in the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 171,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 98,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 339.0% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 50,812 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,885. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

