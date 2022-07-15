North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Repligen worth $15,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 54.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 77.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Repligen by 43.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 12.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.50.

Repligen Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.85. 2,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.21 and its 200-day moving average is $175.97. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.