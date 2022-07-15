North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $200,670,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 33,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE VEEV traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,273. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.25. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.68.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

