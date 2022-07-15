North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $24.51 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of UNP traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.47. The stock had a trading volume of 37,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,554. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.19. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.82.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

