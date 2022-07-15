North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,229 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VMware by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in VMware by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in VMware by 11,852.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $288,680,000 after buying an additional 2,470,354 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 in the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware Stock Performance

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.67. 21,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.16.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

