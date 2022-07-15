North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Envista worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. 14,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $52.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

