North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,586 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.7% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

CRWD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.82. 34,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,760. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,518 shares of company stock worth $19,906,556. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

