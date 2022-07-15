Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Underperform”

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

NSANY opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $19.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

