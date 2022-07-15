Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $61,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.3 %

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,305. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.58. The company has a market capitalization of $189.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

