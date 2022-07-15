Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 464,204 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 464,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,756,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.38. 894,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,717,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

