Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $46.06 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $46,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $172.07. 26,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,497. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

