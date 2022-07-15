Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $35.79 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $35,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Booking by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,778,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.10.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $15.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,689.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,464. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,011.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,207.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

