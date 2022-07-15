Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,386,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $56,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. 259,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,510,023. The firm has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

