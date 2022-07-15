Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,324,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 164,498 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $65,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

INTC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.00. 557,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,360,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $56.93.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

