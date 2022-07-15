Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,456 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $73,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.52.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.72. 39,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,133,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $146.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

