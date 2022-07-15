Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,662 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,662 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $39,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $95.29. 101,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,257. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.84. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.