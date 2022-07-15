Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Nielsen has decreased its dividend by an average of 44.3% annually over the last three years. Nielsen has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nielsen to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

NLSN stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLSN. StockNews.com began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

