NFTb (NFTB) Price Hits $0.0190

NFTb (NFTB) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. NFTb has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $152,910.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00052731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00024335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001908 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.

NFTb Coin Trading

