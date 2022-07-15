NFTb (NFTB) Price Hits $0.0190

NFTb (NFTB) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. NFTb has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $152,910.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00052731 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00024335 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001908 BTC.
NFTb Profile
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
NFTb Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.