Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Up 588.2% in June

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,800 shares, a growth of 588.2% from the June 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,118.0 days.

OTCMKTS NTXVF remained flat at $$0.74 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.46.

About Nexteer Automotive Group

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

