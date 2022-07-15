Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Up 588.2% in June

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,800 shares, a growth of 588.2% from the June 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,118.0 days.
OTCMKTS NTXVF remained flat at $$0.74 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.46.
