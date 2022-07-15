NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NEXE Innovations Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NEXE Innovations stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 8,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,029. NEXE Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

