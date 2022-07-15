NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NEXE Innovations Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of NEXE Innovations stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 8,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,029. NEXE Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.
NEXE Innovations Company Profile
