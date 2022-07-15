Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Up 307.7% in June

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 307.7% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Newcore Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NCAUF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,155. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Newcore Gold has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.56.

About Newcore Gold

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses.

