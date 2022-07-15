New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Given New $10.00 Price Target at B. Riley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,105,000 after buying an additional 1,145,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,752,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,869,000 after buying an additional 243,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after buying an additional 420,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after buying an additional 39,842 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,071,000 after buying an additional 722,760 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

