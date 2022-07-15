New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by CICC Research

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at CICC Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CLSA raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $70.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $614.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

