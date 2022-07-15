Neutrino USD Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $748.25 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00051993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 755,924,279 coins and its circulating supply is 755,923,675 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. "

