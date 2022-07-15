Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Short Interest Update

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of 1.26 and a 52-week high of 3.30.

Get Neuren Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Neuren Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Its lead product is trofinetide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.