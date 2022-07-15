NBT Bank N A NY Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 535.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYG stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

