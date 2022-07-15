NBT Bank N A NY Increases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 312.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,103,000 after acquiring an additional 132,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after acquiring an additional 399,021 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,231,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,426,000 after acquiring an additional 168,042 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,736,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 145,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP opened at $100.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average of $104.09. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.