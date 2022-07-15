NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 199 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Institutional Investors Weigh In

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $161.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.69.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

