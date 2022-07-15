Navalign LLC Sells 486 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Navalign LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

NYSE:FDX opened at $216.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.19. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $301.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

