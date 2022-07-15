Navalign LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Navalign LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4,837.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $93.57 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

American Electric Power Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

