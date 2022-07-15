Navalign LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Navalign LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,336,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $241,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IJS stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,839. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.40.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

