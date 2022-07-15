Navalign LLC Has $408,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Navalign LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,263 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Autodesk Institutional Buying and Selling

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $176.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

