Navalign LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Navalign LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hedge Fund Activity

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 46,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 330,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 49,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $39.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.