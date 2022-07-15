Navalign LLC Buys Shares of 6,756 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Navalign LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Hedge Fund Trading

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

BATS:EFV traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851,036 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

