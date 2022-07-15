Navalign LLC Acquires 453 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.6% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 805 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $54.78 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.18.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.41) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

