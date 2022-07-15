Navalign LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Merck & Co., Inc. Institutional Buying and Selling

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $94.68 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $239.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

