Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 455333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
About Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP)
