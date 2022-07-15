National Bank Financial Trims New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Target Price to C$1.50

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NGD. TheStreet cut New Gold from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.56.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $504.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

