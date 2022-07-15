National Bank Financial Trims Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Target Price to C$2.25

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $8.44.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

