National Bank Financial Lowers Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Price Target to C$3.25

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Theratechnologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,614. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 154.90% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

About Theratechnologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THTX. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Theratechnologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,692,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 79,699 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 364,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Theratechnologies by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 112,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.