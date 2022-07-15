National Bank Financial Lowers Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Price Target to C$3.25

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:THTX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,614. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.
Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 154.90% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
