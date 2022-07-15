National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Down 70.4% in June

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the June 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 795,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

National Australia Bank stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.54. 290,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,491. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. National Australia Bank has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.