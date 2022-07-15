Naples Global Advisors LLC Takes $4.44 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,132,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,848,824. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.97.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.